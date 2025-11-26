Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine’s Zelensky welcomes ‘principles’ of new US draft to end war

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) said he was “ready to meet” US President Donald Trump to discuss “sensitive points”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) said he was “ready to meet” US President Donald Trump to discuss “sensitive points”.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:
  • Zelensky believes revised US peace plan "principles" could lead to "deeper agreements" to end the war with Russia.
  • Ukraine is ready to "move forward" with the US plan "framework", but "sensitive points" remain, seeking Trump's engagement.
  • Zelensky urged European leaders' involvement in negotiations, stating "security decisions about Europe must include Europe".

AI generated

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov 25 the “principles” of a revised US plan to end the war with Russia could lead to “deeper agreements” and that “much depends” on Washington.

An original US plan to end almost four years of Russia’s invasion has been updated – after the first version was criticised as too pro-Moscow – but has yet to be published.

“The principles of this document can be expanded into deeper agreements,” Mr Zelensky said, in his daily address.

“I am counting on further active cooperation with the American side and with President (Donald) Trump. Much depends on America, because Russia pays the greatest attention to American strength,” he said.

The US was holding talks with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Nov 25.

Earlier on Nov 25, Mr Zelensky told Kyiv’s allies that Ukraine was ready to “move forward” with the “framework” of the new US plan – but said “sensitive points” remained.

“Ukraine has the framework developed by our teams in Geneva. That framework is on the table, and we’re ready to move forward together -– with the United States of America, with personal engagement of President Trump, and with Europe,” Mr Zelensky told leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

According to the speech transcript, he said he was “ready to meet” Mr Trump to discuss “sensitive points”.

Mr Zelensky called on European leaders to be involved in negotiations as “security decisions about Europe must include Europe”. AFP

More on this topic
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to advance peace plan, will discuss disputed points with Trump
France’s Macron says ‘clearly no Russian willingness to agree ceasefire’ with Ukraine
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.