Ukraine's Zelensky visits Kherson region, vows to repair war damage

KYIV - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the southern region of Kherson, where he made a pledge to local officials and villagers to repair damage caused by Russia’s invasion.

The visit, to a region where Ukraine pushed back the occupying Russian forces in a successful counteroffensive in late 2022, appeared intended to underline the country’s resilience 13 months after Russia’s large-scale invasion.

It was Mr Zelensky’s second trip outside Kyiv this week, following a morale-boosting visit to eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, during which he handed out medals to troops near the front-line city of Bakhmut and praised their valour.

“I spoke with local residents about their current issues and needs,” Mr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app under video footage of Thursday’s visit.

The footage showed him greeting smiling villagers in the heavily damaged settlement of Posad-Pokrovske, and discussing the region’s reconstruction with local officials.

“We will restore everything, we will rebuild everything. Just like with every city and village that suffered because of the occupiers,” said Mr Zelensky, who wore a military khaki top with a small Ukrainian flag on the chest.

His trips this week followed a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol last Saturday that was criticised by Kyiv, and pledges of unity between Beijing and Moscow during a visit to Russia by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Mr Zelensky visited the regional capital, Kherson, in November 2022 after Ukrainian forces ousted Russian troops following months of occupation.

Workers there are now busy restoring power and the water supply.