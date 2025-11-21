US peace proposal spells bad news for Ukraine on all fronts in war with Russia

Several versions of the US plan are currently circulating. But all seem to spell bad news for Ukraine.

– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signalled his readiness to discuss a new plan put forward by the US to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been raging for almost four years.

“Our teams – Ukraine and the USA – will work on the points of the plan to end the war. We are ready for constructive, honest and prompt work,” Mr Zelensky wrote in a message he posted on social media during the early hours of Nov 21.