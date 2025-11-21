For subscribers
News analysis
US peace proposal spells bad news for Ukraine on all fronts in war with Russia
LONDON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signalled his readiness to discuss a new plan put forward by the US to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been raging for almost four years.
“Our teams – Ukraine and the USA – will work on the points of the plan to end the war. We are ready for constructive, honest and prompt work,” Mr Zelensky wrote in a message he posted on social media during the early hours of Nov 21.