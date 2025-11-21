Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

US peace proposal spells bad news for Ukraine on all fronts in war with Russia

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Several versions of the US plan are currently circulating. But all seem to spell bad news for Ukraine.

Several versions of the US plan are currently circulating. But all seem to spell bad news for Ukraine.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

Jonathan Eyal

Follow topic:

LONDONUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signalled his readiness to discuss a new plan put forward by the US to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been raging for almost four years. 

“Our teams – Ukraine and the USA – will work on the points of the plan to end the war. We are ready for constructive, honest and prompt work,” Mr Zelensky wrote in a message he posted on social media during the early hours of Nov 21.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.