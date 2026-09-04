Ukraine’s Zelensky says Russian drones hit Coca-Cola plant outside Kyiv
- Russian drones struck and damaged a Coca-Cola plant near Kyiv on Sept 3, with no injuries reported.
- President Zelensky said the attack was a clear Russian signal to America, as the plant is an American facility.
- The American Chamber of Commerce confirmed staff safety and said the company is assessing the situation with authorities.
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KYIV - Russian drones struck and damaged a Coca-Cola plant outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sept 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Officials said there were no injuries in the strike near the town of Brovary, east of the capital.
“Today, the Russians have hit a Coca-Cola plant with their drone. Coca-Cola is such an enemy that they set it on fire with their Shaheds,” Zelensky said, in his nightly video address, referring to Iranian-designed drones.
“It’s a clear Russian signal to America. The Russians cannot be unaware that this is an American facility.”
Reuters Television footage showed firefighting crews arriving at the scene and smoke rising above the plant and over nearby fields.
Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, said the plant’s staff were uninjured.
“The company is working with the relevant authorities to assess the situation,” Hunder told Reuters.
“Ensuring the safety and well-being of people remains top priority.” REUTERS