First grain-carrying ship could leave Ukraine on Aug 1: Turkish presidential spokesperson

ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - The possibility of the first grain-exporting ship leaving Ukraine’s ports on Monday is high, a spokesperson for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday (July 31).

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Ibrahim Kalin said the joint coordination centre in Istanbul will probably complete the final work on the exporting routes very soon.

Russia and Ukraine are major global wheat suppliers.

A UN-brokered agreement they signed in Istanbul last week is intended both to ease the food crisis and reduce global grains prices that have risen since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to the announcement in Turkey, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said his country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the war.

"Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, Mr Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter.

Ukraine has struggled to get its products to buyers due to a Russian naval blockade of its Black Sea ports.

Speaking in one of those ports on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister had said Ukraine is ready to start shipping grain.

He had expressed hope that the first ships would leave by the end of the week.