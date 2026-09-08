Ukraine’s Zelensky in Norway for king’s funeral, defence talks

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arriving in Gardermoen, Norway, on Sept 8, ahead of King Harald V's funeral.

OSLO - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Norway on Sept 8, the eve of the funeral of King Harald V, in a visit that will also allow talks with Oslo on air-defence support.

Zelensky is due to meet Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store “this evening”, the premier’s office said in a statement.

“We will discuss continued support for Ukraine. The main issue is strengthening air defence and assistance in other areas that are important for getting through the winter,” Zelensky said, in a post on X.

The Ukrainian leader said he and his wife would “express our gratitude to Norway at the farewell ceremony for His Majesty King Harald V”, who died in August aged 89 and will be buried in Oslo on Sept 9.

“Ukraine has a critical need for air defence systems and other forms of military support, and it is preparing to face a difficult winter,” Store’s office said.

“The talks will focus in particular on how Norwegian military and civilian assistance can best meet Ukraine’s current needs,” it added.

No press briefing is planned for security reasons.

“Our weak point is anti-ballistic capabilities. We will grow stronger. I will have meetings in both Norway and Canada,” Zelensky said on Sept 6.

“We must develop our own Ukrainian anti-ballistic system”.

Norway is one of the main providers of military and civilian aid to Kyiv following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. AFP