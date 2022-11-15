Ukraine's Zelensky hails Kherson capture as 'beginning of end of war'

KHERSON, Ukraine – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said the country’s recapture of Kherson marked “the beginning of the end of the war” during a surprise visit to the newly liberated city.

But the city’s “critical infrastructure” was destroyed while under the control of Russian troops, he said, leaving the population with no electricity, communications or Internet.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg cautioned that Ukraine is facing difficult months ahead and said that Russia’s military capability should not be underestimated.

And United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping – a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin – agreed in talks on Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian presidency distributed images of Mr Zelensky singing the national anthem with his hand over his chest as the country’s blue-and-yellow flag was hoisted next to Kherson’s main administrative building.

“This is the beginning of the end of the war,” Mr Zelensky said. “It is a long way, a difficult way, because the war took the best heroes of our country. We are ready for peace.”

He added that “the price of this war is high”.

“People are injured. A large number are dead. There were fierce battles, and the result is – today we are in Kherson region.”

In his daily address issued on late Monday after his visit, he highlighted the hardships Kherson faces as winter approaches.

“There is no electricity, no communication, no Internet, no television... Before winter, the Russian occupiers destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure,” Mr Zelensky said.

“This is what the Russian flag means – complete devastation,” he said, promising a return to normal life.

Moscow formally annexed Kherson last month. Mr Putin’s spokesman denied that the Ukrainian leader’s visit had any impact on its status.