Ukraine’s Zelensky hails ‘good’ Trump talks on Patriot air defences

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and US President Donald Trump posing for a photo during their July 28 meeting at the White House.

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed a “good meeting” with US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House on July 28, saying they discussed licences to produce Patriot air-defence interceptors and ways to revive negotiations with Russia.

Zelensky spent just over an hour with Trump, in talks that came with Kyiv and Moscow intensifying long-range strikes and US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war stalled.

“Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace,” Zelensky said afterwards, in a statement on X.

“The President and I discussed licences for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help,” he added.

“We also spoke about diplomacy – it’s important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated.”

Zelensky said officials from the two countries would arrange further discussions, adding that he was grateful for Washington’s “firm support.”

Relations between Zelensky and Trump have warmed since the start of the US president’s second term, with Trump suggesting earlier this month that Ukrainian strikes inside Russia could help end the war.

Ahead of the meeting, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP that Kyiv’s priorities were fresh supplies of anti-ballistic missiles and ways to revive diplomacy, more than four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

June was the deadliest for Ukraine civilians since April 2022, according to the United Nations, as Russia increased its use of difficult-to-intercept ballistic missiles.

“It is crucial that Washington approve the purchase of a package of Patriot missiles. That is super important,” the Ukrainian official said.

Zelensky was also due to attend a memorial ceremony for Republican senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Ukraine supporter who died unexpectedly this month at age 71.

Zelensky said he had offered Trump his condolences over Graham’s death, calling the senator “a true friend of Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre, left) speaking with US President Donald Trump during their Oval Office meeting on July 28. PHOTO: AFP

‘Amazing job’

Since returning to power in 2025, Trump has ended direct deliveries of US arms to Kyiv, instead allowing European countries to buy weapons for Ukraine.

Washington nevertheless remains a major ally, supplying intelligence and access to the Starlink satellite system used for battleground communications.

Relations between the two leaders have recovered since their extraordinary Oval Office confrontation in February 2025, when Trump accused Zelensky of ingratitude and “gambling with World War III.”

At their latest meeting in Turkey this month, Trump praised Zelensky for doing “an amazing job” and offered Kyiv licences to manufacture Patriot missiles.

Zelensky spoke last week with Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner about how to “reinvigorate diplomacy” after the Middle East war pushed Ukraine talks down Washington’s agenda.

Previous US mediation efforts foundered over Ukrainian territory claimed by Russia.

Sanctions push

After the White House meeting and Graham memorial, Zelensky was expected to address senators at 6pm (6am on July 29 in Singapore), shortly before an initial procedural vote on a bipartisan Russia sanctions Bill.

Graham had spent more than a year championing the measure and reached an agreement with the White House on revisions shortly before his death.

An attendee holding the programme on July 28 for a Congressional tribute to late US Senator Lindsey Graham, at the US Capitol in Washington. PHOTO: AFP

The Bill has 62 Senate co-sponsors, but some Democrats are uneasy about provisions that would expand Trump’s power to impose tariffs on countries buying Russian energy.

Supporters hope a strong bipartisan vote will speed final passage and increase pressure on the House of Representatives, where the legislation faces deeper divisions.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have, meanwhile, cooled since Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August 2025.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on July 27 that talks on an aerial ceasefire were under way and has warned that increased Ukrainian attacks inside Russia will prolong the war.

Ukraine has recently stepped up strikes on Russian oil depots, refineries and shipping, contributing to fuel shortages.

Hours before Zelensky’s meeting with Trump, Kyiv launched hundreds of drones at Russia.

Moscow, meanwhile, fired more than 100 drones at Ukraine overnight and has continued attacking the port of Odesa and ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural exports. AFP