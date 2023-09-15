Ukraine’s Zelensky to visit US Congress next week: Reports

WASHINGTON - Mr Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the US Congress next week, according to media reports, after a US official earlier said the Ukrainian president was expected to meet with US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Punchbowl News on Friday said Mr Zelensky's visit with Congress was tentatively scheduled for Thursday. The Washington Post also reported Mr Zelensky was set to travel to the US Congress on Thursday, while the Wall Street Journal said he would meet with US lawmakers.

Representatives for Mr Zelensky and congressional leaders could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports.

Mr Zelensky is expected to head to Washington next week following his trip to New York for the UN General Assembly meeting, the US official told Reuters on Thursday.

His visit comes as Mr Biden, a Democrat, presses US lawmakers to provide an additional US$24 billion (S$33 billion) for Ukraine and other international needs amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Any funds must be approved by Congress. Mr Biden's fellow Democrats control the US Senate, but Republicans narrowly control the US House of Representatives and have signalled resistance to the additional funding request for Ukraine. REUTERS