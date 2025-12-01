Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Ireland on Tuesday, government says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool

DUBLIN, Dec 1 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will pay his first official visit to Ireland on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.

His engagements are expected to include a meeting with Prime Minister Micheal Martin and the inauguration of the Ireland-Ukraine Economic Forum, alongside Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris.

Zelenskiy will also meet the country's newly-elected president, Catherine Connolly.

His visit to Ireland comes at a critical time for the Ukrainian peace plan.

On Monday, Zelenskiy will visit French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, as the Ukrainian leader finds himself in the most difficult political and military situation since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The two leaders will discuss "the conditions of a just and durable peace", following talks in Geneva and the American peace plan, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Saturday. REUTERS