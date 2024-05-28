Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Belgium on Tuesday, sign security pact

BRUSSELS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Belgium on Tuesday and sign a security pact with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, the Belgian government said.

The Ukrainian leader is seeking more military aid from his Western allies as his troops struggle to hold back Russia's invasion forces.

On Monday, he visited Spain, which pledged military support worth 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) this year under a security pact between Zelenskiy and the government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Ukraine has signed a series of such agreements with its Western partners, pledging long-term security assistance in the form of arms supplies and training for Kyiv's forces.

Zelenskiy and De Croo will also hold a press conference in Brussels, the Belgian government said in a written statement on Monday announcing the Ukrainian president's visit. REUTERS