Ukraine's Zelenskiy to meet Starmer in London, to boost drone partnership

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FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at 10 Downing Street, as E3 partners France, Germany and Britain meet in London, Britain, December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

March 17 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Tuesday to agree a deeper defence and industrial partnership, the British government said.

The two leaders are expected to agree on an expanded declaration aimed at joint production and supply of drones and other military technologies, Downing Street said in a statement.

Britain and Ukraine will also look at opportunities for increased defence industrial and technological cooperation with other countries, the statement added.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is also expected to visit London for talks with Starmer and Zelenskiy on Euro-Atlantic security and efforts to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine, the British government said.

"Drones, electronic warfare and rapid battlefield innovation are now central to national and economic security, and that has only been further magnified by the conflict in the Middle East," Starmer said in the statement. REUTERS