Ukraine’s Zelensky to declare energy emergency after Russian attacks
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- Zelensky will declare a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector due to Russian attacks and severe weather.
- A coordination headquarters in Kyiv will be established, overseen by Denys Shmyhal, to address urgent issues.
- Ukraine aims "to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports" to mitigate power supply disruptions.
AI generated
KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan 15 he would declare a state of emergency in the energy sector to tackle issues with disrupted power supplies following sustained Russian attacks on infrastructure.
Mr Zelensky acted as emergency crews proceeded with round-the-clock efforts to restore power and heating supplies thrown into disarray, particularly in Kyiv, by a Russian attack last week.
Repairs have been compounded by frigid weather, with night-time temperatures dipping close to minus 20 deg C.
“The consequences of Russian strikes and deteriorating weather conditions are severe,” Mr Zelensky wrote in English on the X social media platform.
“Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine’s energy sector... Many issues require urgent resolution.”
Mr Zelensky said a permanent coordination headquarters would be set up in Kyiv, with Mr Denys Shmyhal, first deputy prime minister and newly appointed energy minister, overseeing the work.
He said work was under way “to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine”. REUTERS