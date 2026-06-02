Ukraine's Zelenskiy says warning of massive Russian strike remains in effect

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office, walk near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Popasna in Luhansk Region, Ukraine August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

June 1 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that warnings of a possible massive Russian strike on Ukraine remained in effect and urged residents to pay special attention to air raid alerts.

"Intelligence warnings regarding Russian strikes remain in effect. A massive strike is possible, they have prepared one," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"Our defenders are ready 24/7 to the fullest extent possible with the supplies currently available."

Russia last week warned that it intended to launch "systematic strikes" on targets in Kyiv linked to the Ukrainian military as well as decision-making centres, and urged foreigners to leave.

A day earlier, the Russian military hit Kyiv with one of its heaviest bombardments since the beginning of the war in 2022. REUTERS