Ukraine's Zelensky says security deal with France is ambitious, substantive

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy react after signing an agreement, February 16, 2024 at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS
Updated
Feb 17, 2024, 04:17 AM
Published
Feb 17, 2024, 04:08 AM

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday the security deal he signed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday was ambitious and very substantive.

The Ukrainian leader made the comments in Paris at a joint news conference with the French leader. He said the two leaders had discussed joint production of drones and electronic warfare systems during talks.

"It's an ambitious, very substantive security agreement ... We can't talk openly about all the details," he told reporters.

Zelenskiy travelled to Paris on Friday evening after signing a separate bilateral deal on security arrangements with Germany.

Asked to compare the two deals, he said: "Each of the agreements strengthens Ukraine in its own way." REUTERS

