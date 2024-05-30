Ukraine's Zelensky says Russia putting pressure on countries to shun peace summit

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 29 that Russia was still trying to disrupt next month's world "peace summit" devoted to the conflict with Russia and was putting pressure on countries to stay away from the gathering.

Mr Zelensky wants the summit, scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland, to produce a front to exert pressure on Russia and advance his "peace formula" - which calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's 1991 borders.

In his nightly video address, President Zelensky said "nearly 100 countries and international organisations" were now associated with "global efforts" to resolve the conflict.

"Russia will no longer be able to disrupt the summit although it is trying very hard to do so," Mr Zelensky said.

"It is putting pressure on leaders, openly threatening various countries with destabilisation. And this is one of the consequences of the world giving the terrorist state too much time."