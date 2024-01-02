Ukraine's Zelensky says Russia is suffering major losses

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were no real signs that Russia was interested in peace. PHOTO: REUTERS
KYIV - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview published by the Economist on Jan 1 that the notion that Russia was winning the nearly two-year-old war was only a “feeling” and that Moscow was still suffering heavy battlefield losses.

Zelensky also said there were no real signs that Russia was interested in peace and that any indication that Russia wanted talks signified that Russia was running out of weapons and soldiers.

"I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he told the Economist.

Zelensky also said that hitting Russian strength in Crimea was critical to reducing attacks on Ukraine as was defending cities in the east of the country. REUTERS

