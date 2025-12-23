Ukraine’s Zelensky says negotiations on war settlement ‘close to a real result’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Volodymyr Zelensky said continued pressure on the Kremlin was vital to reduce Moscow’s capacity to wage war.

MIAMI - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 22 that negotiations conducted with the United States and European nations aimed at ending the nearly four-year war with Russia were “very close to a real result”.

Ukrainian negotiators led by senior official Rustem Umerov, along with representatives from Europe, have held a series of meetings with US envoys, including in recent days in Florida.

Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, has also been holding separate talks with UD officials in Florida.

Officials in both Ukraine and Russia said their teams were returning home on Dec 22 to report on the outcome of the discussions.

“It all looks quite worthy ... And here it is important that this is the work of both us (Ukraine) and the United States of America. This suggests that we are very close to a real result,” Mr Zelensky told a gathering devoted to Ukrainian diplomats.

US 20-point plan on the table

Mr Zelensky said the negotiators had been working on a 20-point plan, put forward by US envoys, which has been under discussion for weeks after an initial draft was criticised by Ukrainians and Europeans as being too slanted towards Russia.

“Not everything is ideal with this, but the plan is there,” he said.

Also under discussion were security guarantees Ukraine has been seeking to guard against any future Russian military action once the fighting stops, as well as a plan for Ukraine’s economic recovery.

“The basic block of all the documents is ready. It’s basic,” Mr Zelensky said. “There are some matters for which we are not prepared. And I am certain that there are matters for which the Russians are not prepared.”

The US team has been led by President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said the key issue was to determine whether the United States was able to “get a response from Russia, real readiness on the part of that country to focus on something other than aggression”.

He said continued pressure on the Kremlin was vital to reduce Moscow’s capacity to wage war.

“Lowering the price of Russian oil, strong global sanctions and continued other forms of pressure are what can persuade even a stubborn person,” he said.

“This year, much has already been done to reduce the money available to Russia’s war machine.” REUTERS