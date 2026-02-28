Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine’s Zelensky says it is important that US act decisively on Iran

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured) and European Council President Antonio Costa (not pictured) on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously called for the Iranian government to be overthrown.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Zelensky urged decisive US action in Iran, stating "American resolve" weakens "global criminals" but cautioned against wider war.
  • He linked Iran, an ally of Russia, to supplying thousands of Shahed drones, with 57,000 reportedly used against Ukraine.
  • Zelensky called for the Iranian people to overthrow their "terrorist regime," believing this understanding should reach Russians too.

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing

US strikes in Iran

on Feb 28, said it was important that Washington act decisively, but also that hostilities did not escalate into a wider war.

“Whenever there is American resolve, global criminals weaken,” Mr Zelensky, who has previously called for the Iranian government to be overthrown, wrote on social media.

“This understanding must also come to the Russians,” he added.

Tehran is a close ally of Moscow, which has been at war with Ukraine since 2022.

Iran has supplied Russia with thousands of long-range Shahed drones, the designs for which have also been used to build drones in Russian factories.

Mr Zelensky said Moscow had fired over 57,000 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine during the war.

“It is fair to give the Iranian people a chance to rid themselves of a terrorist regime and to guarantee security for all nations that have suffered from terror originating in Iran,” he wrote, adding that it was important to preserve lives where possible.

“It is important to prevent the war from expanding. It is important that the United States is acting decisively.” REUTERS

