Ukraine's Zelensky says he's travelling to Argentina

Mr Zelensky (left) posted a photo of his stop in Cape Verde, en route to Argentina. PHOTO: X/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
11 min ago

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 9 that he was travelling to Argentina.

Mr Zelensky, who announced his trip on the Telegram messaging app and who is on his first visit to Latin America, will be attending the inauguration on Dec 10 of Argentine President Javier Milei.

The Ukrainian president said he had met the prime minister of the West African country of Cape Verde on his way to Argentina.

Ukrainian media speculated this week that Mr Milei's inauguration could serve as a backdrop for a meeting between Mr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to resolve differences over Ukraine's bid for European Union membership.

An EU summit next week will decide on whether to start talks with Ukraine and neighbouring former Soviet republic Moldova - as recommended by the EU Executive Commission - on their bids to secure membership.

A decision must be taken unanimously and Mr Orban has repeatedly voiced opposition to starting the talks now.

Mr Zelensky's chief of staff, Mr Andriy Yermak, said this week that he was trying to arrange a suitable time for a meeting between the president and Mr Orban.

Like the new Argentine president, Mr Orban is an advocate of right-wing views.

In a posting on Dec 9 on X, formerly Twitter, he said he had already met Mr Milei.

Mr Orban hailed the electoral success of the right "not only in Europe but all around the world." REUTERS

