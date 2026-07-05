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Ukraine’s Zelensky says he spoke to Trump, calls for ‘American resolve’ to help end war with Russia

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears before meeting with Honduras' President Nasry Asfura during his visit to Kyiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a “very good” conversation with his US counterpart, discussing the situation on the front line against Russia.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke with US President Trump on July 4, discussing the war situation on the front line.
  • Zelensky called for "American resolve" to help end the more than four-year conflict with Russia.
  • They agreed to continue their talks at the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey next week.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 4 that he had spoken to US President Donald Trump on the Fourth of July holiday and called for “American resolve” to help end the more than four-year-old war with Russia.

Zelensky said he had a “very good” conversation with Trump, discussing the situation on the front line.

“There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning,” he said.

Zelensky said he and Trump had agreed to “continue our conversation” at next week's NATO summit in Turkey. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.