Ukraine’s Zelensky says he spoke to Trump, calls for ‘American resolve’ to help end war with Russia
- Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke with US President Trump on July 4, discussing the war situation on the front line.
- Zelensky called for "American resolve" to help end the more than four-year conflict with Russia.
- They agreed to continue their talks at the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey next week.
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WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 4 that he had spoken to US President Donald Trump on the Fourth of July holiday and called for “American resolve” to help end the more than four-year-old war with Russia.
Zelensky said he had a “very good” conversation with Trump, discussing the situation on the front line.
“There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning,” he said.
Zelensky said he and Trump had agreed to “continue our conversation” at next week's NATO summit in Turkey. REUTERS