Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to Saudi crown prince

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

March 7 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the situation in Iran and the Middle East and restated Kyiv's offer to help deal with Iranian drones.

"Ukraine has been fighting against (Iranian-designed) 'Shaheds' for years, and everyone acknowledges that no other country in the world has such experience," Zelenskiy said on Telegram of his conversation.

"We are ready to help and expect that our people will also receive the necessary support."

Zelenskiy said earlier this week he had spoken to the leaders of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Zelenskiy has also said Ukraine, which has faced regular attacks by Shaheds in the four-year-old war with Russia, would help the United States by providing specialists to counter the weapons. REUTERS

See more on

United Arab Emirates

Middle East

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.