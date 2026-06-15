Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he offered to meet Putin at G7

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KYIV, June 15 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had offered to meet Vladimir Putin at a G7 summit in France this week for talks to end a four-year war, but the Russian leader was not ready to speak.

Zelenskiy, speaking at a historic monastery in Kyiv that was damaged in an overnight attack by Russia, said the United States had agreed with inviting Putin to the gathering, which starts later on Monday in Evian-les-Bains.

"We gave message that we are ready to meet with Putin during (the) G7, because Trump is there and Macron is there, so Europeans plus America. This is a good, I think, very good opportunity to meet all together," Zelenskiy told reporters in English.

"Europe and the United States were agreed and Russia demonstrated again that...they are not ready to speak," he said.

A Ukrainian official said that Zelenskiy had told the Americans and French President Emmanuel Macron about the proposal for talks at the G7. Ukraine also delivered the invitation directly to Russian counterparts, but received no clear answer, the official said.

Macron's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an open letter to Putin this month, Zelenskiy had offered to meet for face-to-face talks and had suggested that the war was increasing the strain on Russia's economy. In response, Putin said publicly that he saw no reason for a meeting, and Ukraine's long-range drone attacks posed no economic threat.

At least 10 people were killed in Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Monday.

Zelenskiy accused the Russian leader of behaving "cynically" by launching the major attack just hours after he spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskiy said that his priority at the G7 meeting would be securing more air defence systems to defend against Russian strikes.

"We will have meeting with Europeans and also with President Trump; we will speak with him about how to push Putin to stop this war," he said. REUTERS