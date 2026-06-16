Ukraine's Zelenskiy says G7 leaders discussed further sanctions on Russia

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Alessandra Galloni, Reuters Editor-in-Chief, interviews Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's President, during the Reuters NEXT Europe summit, bringing together global leaders on policy, markets and industry to address key global challenges, in London, Britain, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe

KYIV, June 16 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Group of Seven leaders had agreed at a summit in France that Russia was not winning its war in Ukraine, and had discussed additional sanctions to bring Moscow to the negotiating table.

Speaking by video link in an interview at the Reuters NEXT Europe summit in London, Zelenskiy said Russia would face a very difficult winter - amid escalating Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure - if a peace deal was not reached before then.

Zelenskiy said that U.S. President Donald Trump had responded very positively to his request to increase supplies of air defence missiles to Ukraine.

View the Reuters Next live broadcast of the World Stage here, and read full coverage here. REUTERS