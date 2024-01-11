Ukraine's Zelenskiy says a ceasefire would only benefit Russia

VILNIUS - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war would not lead to political dialogue, and would only benefit Russia as this would allow Moscow to boost its supply of munitions.

Zelenskiy said Russia was negotiating missile purchases from Iran and that Russian forces had received more than one million rounds of ammunition from North Korea.

The Ukrainian president spoke during a visit to Estonia as part of a wider tour of the Baltic region. REUTERS