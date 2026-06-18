Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets India's Modi, says closer ties will make both countries stronger

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk before a family photo photograph prior to a gala dinner as part of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

June 17 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he hoped closer ties and undertaking joint projects with India would make both countries stronger.

Zelenskiy, writing on Telegram after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit in France, said there was "great potential" in "filling joint projects with more meaning".

"It is important that the prime minister is interested in developing mutually beneficial relations with Ukraine and sees that this partnership can make our people stronger," Zelenskiy wrote.

Ukraine has been seeking to expand ties with countries from the Global South since the Russian invasion of 2022, particularly with countries that Moscow had strong links to dating from the Soviet era. REUTERS