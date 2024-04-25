Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets Britain's Jeremy Hunt in Kyiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt shake hands as they attend a joint meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine in this handout picture released April 25, 2024. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
Apr 25, 2024, 04:28 PM
Published
Apr 25, 2024, 03:32 PM

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he met British finance minister Jeremy Hunt in Kyiv and called for sanctions against Russia to be tightened to stop Moscow bypassing them.

The Ukrainian leader said in a statement on the Telegram app that he was grateful to close ally Britain for unveiling this week a new 500 million pound ($625 million) uplift in a defence support package for Ukraine.

"Particular attention was paid to sanctions policy. It is important to expand restrictive measures against Russia and exclude the possibility of circumventing sanctions," Zelenskiy said.

He said Hunt would meet Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other ministers later on Thursday. REUTERS

