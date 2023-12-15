Ukraine's Zelensky hails 'victory' after EU decision to open accession talks

BERLIN - President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed a "victory" for Ukraine and the European continent on Dec 14, after European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks for Ukraine and Moldova despite months of opposition from Hungary about the former joining.

The decision, announced by European Council president Charles Michel on the first day of a summit in Brussels, is a much-needed morale boost for Kyiv, which fears vital Western support has been waning as its war against Russian invasion rages on with no end in sight.

"I thank everyone who worked for this to happen and everyone who helped. I congratulate every Ukrainian on this day... History is made by those who don't get tired of fighting for freedom," Mr Zelensky wrote in a post on social media platform X.

It was not immediately clear what the fate was of a four-year €50 billion (S$70 billion) aid package that Kyiv hopes will also be agreed by EU leaders at the summit this week.

Ukraine announced its wartime bid to join the EU days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.