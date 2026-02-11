Zelensky announces changes in Ukraine’s air defence, other areas

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Kyiv’s Western allies to provide more weaponry to knock out incoming missiles and drones.

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assembled his top military officers on Feb 10 to discuss shortcomings in air defence and other aspects of protecting civilians from attack nearly four years into Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky, speaking in his nightly video address, also assessed how local authorities in Ukraine’s cities were tackling the aftermath of massive Russian attacks, particularly in ensuring that high-rise apartments had power and heating.

He again singled out officials in the capital Kyiv for criticism.

Mr Zelensky said he held long discussions with the military’s commander-in-chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi; the chief of the general staff, Mr Andrii Hnatov; and Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

“Many changes are happening right now in the work of air defence. In some regions, the way teams operate, interceptors, mobile fire units, the entire small air defence component is being practically rebuilt completely,” Mr Zelensky said.

“But this is only one element of defence that requires changes. Changes will happen.”

Ukraine seeks more weaponry

The President has frequently pointed to improved air defences as critical to protecting cities from air attacks and has asked Kyiv’s Western allies to provide more weaponry to knock out incoming missiles and drones.

Last week, with heating still not restored to hundreds of dwellings after air raids targeting energy infrastructure , he said defence lines in some areas were proving inefficient.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, writing on Telegram after the daily meeting of officials on energy issues, said crews were working around the clock to restore heating in Kyiv, where night-time temperatures were set to hit minus 19 deg C.

After meeting the top brass, Mr Zelensky said the Kharkiv and Poltava regions in central and north-eastern Ukraine were also having difficulties with electricity, as well as parts of Odesa region on the Black Sea.

He renewed his criticism of decision-makers in Kyiv, where he has been at odds with Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as well as in his home town of Kryvyi Rih and Okhtyrka near the Russian border.

“Every community leader and responsible service must pay real attention to what is happening with buildings, with networks,” Mr Zelensky said. “We are monitoring at all levels and people will be held personally responsible.” REUTERS