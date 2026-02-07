Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls for faster action on air defence, repairs to grid

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the media during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (not pictured), amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Feb 6 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Friday for faster action in boosting Ukrainian air defences and in repairing damage to electricity grids and heating systems following massive Russian air attacks.

Russian forces have launched a series of night-time attacks in the past month, with drones and missiles eluding air defences and knocking out power, and especially heating, to hundreds of apartment buildings.

Zelenskiy has repeatedly urged Ukraine's Western partners to provide more air defence capabilities to protect Ukrainian cities and on Friday said personnel changes would be made in areas where air defences had less satisfactory results.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has been hit particularly hard. Zelenskiy said more than 1,110 apartment blocks remained without heat in the aftermath of the latest assault last Tuesday.

Night-time temperatures have eased somewhat, but were still due to hit -8 Celsius (18 Fahrenheit).

"The small-scale air defence component, specifically countering attacks drones, must work more efficiently and prevent the problems that currently exist," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"In some areas, defence lines are built better. In others, much more work is needed."

Ukraine has rapidly developed a drone industry which barely existed when Russian forces launched their full-scale invasion in February 2022. Great emphasis has been placed on "interceptor drones" as an efficient, cheaper way to tackle waves of drone attacks.

Zelenskiy said even faster work was needed in restoring power and heat to residents weary from recurring night-time attacks.

"Every day matters. All decisions must be implemented as quickly as possible," he said. "There are not weeks and months available for repairs or supplying equipment. Many, many things are being actively accelerated."

Zelenskiy said assistance was being redirected to Kyiv from other regions and "everyone in Ukraine is ready to help and is truly helping Kyiv, many communities as well as state companies are currently directing their resources."

Zelenskiy has accused the Kyiv city administration of Mayor Vitali Klitschko of failing to take decisive action to deal with the system breakdowns. REUTERS