Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Sweden to sign bilateral security agreements

STOCKHOLM - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had arrived in Sweden with plans to sign three bilateral security agreements.

The Ukrainian president is in Stockholm to attend the third Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit, with air defence and joint weapons production at the top of the agenda.

Zelenskiy will be meeting the prime ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland, as well as the president of Finland - all NATO nations that are staunch supporters of Ukraine.

Denmark and Finland have already signed 10-year security agreements with Ukraine in February and April, respectively.

Earlier this month, Sweden said it had agreed to additional military support to Ukraine totalling 75 billion Swedish crowns ($7.09 billion) over three years, while in recent weeks Norway has been negotiating a bilateral security agreement with Kyiv.

The leaders will also discuss how the Nordic countries can increase their production of ammunition and contribute to reinforcing Ukraine's own production of weapons, the Danish prime minister's office said in a statement. REUTERS