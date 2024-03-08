Ukraine's Zelenskiy approves ex-army chief Zaluzhnyi's candidacy as envoy to UK

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi shake hand and pose for a picture during their meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 8, 2024. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/ FILE PHOTO
Updated
Mar 08, 2024, 01:51 AM
Published
Mar 08, 2024, 01:51 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has approved the candidacy of former army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as ambassador to Great Britain, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a request to the British side for an agrement," the foreign ministry said.

Zaluzhnyi, widely seen as a national hero for overseeing Ukraine's war effort throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, was replaced by ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi in February.

Ukraine has not had an ambassador in Britain since Zelenskiy dismissed former envoy Vadym Prystaiko in July 2023 after he publicly criticised the president.

On Thursday British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps visited Kyiv, Zelenskiy said on social media platform X.

"Our primary focus was on bolstering Ukraine's air defense and long-range capabilities, as well as meeting other urgent needs for weapons and ammunition and developing joint weapon production," he said.

Zaluzhnyi was not seen in the images of the meeting shared by the president. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top