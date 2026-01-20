Ukraine’s Zelensky announces new air defence system

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A Ukrainian soldier with an anti-aircraft gun used to target Russian drones in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on Dec 22, 2025.

KYIV - Ukraine's armed forces are introducing a new facet of air defence to transform their system, made up of small groups deploying interceptor drones, as the country braces for new mass Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan 19.

Ukraine is still reeling from a wave of Russian strikes earlier in January that knocked out power and heating to thousands of apartment blocks, particularly in the capital Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky has repeatedly called for air defences to be strengthened, including increased assistance from Ukraine's Western allies.

"There will be a new approach to the use of air defences by the Air Force, concerning mobile fire groups, interceptor drones and other 'short-range' air defence assets," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"The system will be transformed."

The president announced the appointment of a new deputy Air Force Commander, Pavlo Yelizarov, to oversee and develop the innovation.

Ukraine has rapidly developed its drone manufacturing system since Russia launched its invasion of its smaller neighbour in February 2022, and has emphasised interceptor drones as an effective and economical way to parry Russian strikes.

In his remarks, Mr Zelensky warned Ukrainians to be "extremely vigilant" ahead of anticipated new Russian attacks.

"Russia has prepared for a strike, a massive strike, and is waiting for the moment to carry it out," he said, urging every region in the country to "be prepared to respond as quickly as possible and help people".

Both Mr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha warned at the weekend that Ukrainian intelligence had noted Russia was conducting reconnaissance of specific targets, particularly substations that supply nuclear power plants.

The president also said he had instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to make decisions this week regarding difficulties from the recent attacks, including bonuses for tens of thousands of emergency crew members restoring heating and electricity. REUTERS