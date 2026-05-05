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Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces ceasefire to go into effect on night of May 5-6

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives to attend an informal European leaders' summit in Ayia Napa, Cyprus April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives to attend an informal European leaders' summit in Ayia Napa, Cyprus April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

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May 4 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine would observe a ceasefire beginning at midnight on the night of Tuesday, May 5.

Zelenskiy, writing on Telegram, said Russia had not responded to Kyiv's calls for a ceasefire and was proceeding because it believed that "human life is incomparably more valuable than the 'celebration' of any anniversary."

"In this regard, we announce a regime of silence starting from 00.00 on the night of May 5 to May 6," he wrote.

Zelenskiy gave no timeframe for the ceasefire but said Ukraine would "act symmetrically from the specified moment." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.