Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces ceasefire to go into effect on night of May 5-6

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

May 4 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine would observe a ceasefire beginning at midnight on the night of Tuesday, May 5.

Zelenskiy, writing on Telegram, said Russia had not responded to Kyiv's calls for a ceasefire and was proceeding because it believed that "human life is incomparably more valuable than the 'celebration' of any anniversary."

"In this regard, we announce a regime of silence starting from 00.00 on the night of May 5 to May 6," he wrote.

Zelenskiy gave no timeframe for the ceasefire but said Ukraine would "act symmetrically from the specified moment." REUTERS