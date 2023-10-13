Ukraine's Zelensky and Dutch PM visit Odesa, agree to boost air defence

ODESA, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, visiting the Black Sea port of Odesa, vowed on Friday to improve Ukraine's air defences and to increase the security of a "humanitarian corridor" for grain exports.

Mr Zelensky said Kyiv was working to strengthen its position in the Black Sea so that it can continue grain exports, which are vital to ensuring budget revenues following a surge in defence spending amid Russia's invasion.

"Today, we had a busy day in your beautiful city of Odesa, which was dedicated to global and security issues," Mr Zelensky told a joint press conference with Mr Rutte.

"We are working with partners to protect properly these corridors, and strengthen our positions in the Black Sea, and it also applies to the protection of Odesa's skies and in the region as a whole..."

The Odesa region has came under frequent Russian missile and drone attacks, and Mr Zelensky and Mr Rutte visited a damaged port.

In August, Ukraine announced a new humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea following Moscow's withdrawal from a deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

It has sought safe shipping routes as air strikes inflicted damage on its port and grain export infrastructure near the Black sea and on the Danube River.

Mr Zelensky described the air strikes as "vile tactics" and thanked Mr Rutte for a new air defence package which would include missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

The Netherlands has provided Ukraine with financial aid and weapons during the war, and has led efforts to help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.