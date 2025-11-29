Ukraine’s top peace negotiator quits after raid by anti-graft police

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) said Mr Andriy Yermak had resigned, and that he would consider his replacement for Head of the Presidential Office on Nov 29.

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky’s powerful chief of staff, who headed Ukraine’s negotiation team at fraught US-backed peace talks, quit on Nov 28, hours after anti-corruption agents searched his home.

Mr Zelensky said Mr Andriy Yermak had resigned, and that he would consider his replacement on Nov 29.

Mr Yermak’s departure comes as a major probe into high-level graft ensnared senior officials, fuelling widespread public anger.

“Russia very much wants Ukraine to make mistakes,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address.

“There will be no mistakes on our part. Our work continues.” REUTERS