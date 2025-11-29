Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine’s top peace negotiator quits after raid by anti-graft police

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) said Mr Andriy Yermak had resigned, and that he would consider his replacement for Head of the Presidential Office on Nov 29.

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky’s powerful chief of staff, who headed Ukraine’s negotiation team at fraught US-backed peace talks, quit on Nov 28, hours after

anti-corruption agents searched his home.

Mr Zelensky said Mr Andriy Yermak had resigned, and that he would consider his replacement on Nov 29.

Mr Yermak’s departure comes as a major probe into high-level graft ensnared senior officials, fuelling widespread public anger.

“Russia very much wants Ukraine to make mistakes,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address.

“There will be no mistakes on our part. Our work continues.” REUTERS

