Ukraine’s top peace negotiator quits after raid by anti-graft police
KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky’s powerful chief of staff, who headed Ukraine’s negotiation team at fraught US-backed peace talks, quit on Nov 28, hours after anti-corruption agents searched his home.
Mr Zelensky said Mr Andriy Yermak had resigned, and that he would consider his replacement on Nov 29.
Mr Yermak’s departure comes as a major probe into high-level graft ensnared senior officials, fuelling widespread public anger.
“Russia very much wants Ukraine to make mistakes,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address.
“There will be no mistakes on our part. Our work continues.” REUTERS