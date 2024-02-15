Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv keeps going despite Russian attacks

KHARKIV, Ukraine - For a city under frequent attack by Russia, Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine is functioning surprisingly well: the streets hum with activity during the day, cafes are busy and there's even some night life.

Officials say around 1.2 million people remain in the country's second city - compared to nearly 2 million before Moscow's Feb 24, 2022 invasion - despite the threat posed by a new wave of Russian missile and drone strikes.

Among them are some who returned to this cultural and scientific hub after seeking the relative safety of western Ukraine early in the war, when Russian troops reached the outskirts of the city.

They have done so despite the risk of living in a city that is close to the front line and only 42km from the border with Russia.

"I felt more life here in one day than three months out there," said Ms Kateryna Pereverzeva, a 29-year-old magazine editor who came back after three months.

Sitting in a cosy downtown cafe, she told Reuters she had no intention of leaving again despite Russian attacks intensifying.

The latest wave began on Dec 29, 2023, when at least three people were killed in Kharkiv, and 31 across Ukraine, in one of the biggest Russian air attacks of the war to date.

Since then, 17 people have been killed and 168 wounded in the city alone, according to the United Nations.

On the deadliest day since attacks intensified, 10 people were killed and dozens wounded in multiple strikes on Jan 23.

A family of five and an elderly couple were killed in a drone attack on an oil depot on Feb 9.

Hotels, historic buildings and apartment blocks have also been battered and among the weapons launched at Kharkiv in recent weeks were missiles from North Korea, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Kharkiv is less well protected by air defences than the capital Kyiv, and is more vulnerable to missiles fired from nearby.

Their elusive trajectory and short time in the air mean they are difficult to shoot down, and sometimes land before air-raid warnings go off.