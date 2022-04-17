Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

SVYATOGIRSK, UKRAINE (AFP) - Manning checkpoints and patrolling towns and cities: the reservists of Ukraine's territorial defence force are the last line standing between ordinary civilians and Russian troops.

Standing at 2.07m and dressed in camouflage fatigues that reveal only his eyes under a hood, "Buffalo" quit his job in construction and signed up for the force when the Russians invaded.

A cheerful young man in his 20s, he is one of the hundreds of thousands to answer President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for reservists.

He was posted to Svyatogirsk, a village about 30km north of Kramatorsk, the capital of the Donbass region in the east of the country.

The front lines are just 10km to the north and northwest, where fighting rages and the sound of intense bombardments can be heard daily.

Fighting is particularly fierce around the town of Izyum in eastern Ukraine. Victory there for the Russian troops would open the way towards Kramatorsk in the northern portion of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

"I'm sure you can hear the artillery," Buffalo told AFP. "And how our villages are disappearing from the face of the Earth."

He proudly shows a video on his mobile phone that shows him with his comrades deployed for combat in the snow, a Kalashnikov assault rifle in his hand.

But his mission also includes protecting and helping the local civilians.

"The civilians have learnt what war is. They stay in the basements and it's all they can do to stay alive," he said.

"Any time we can, we bring them food and water. There are a lot of elderly people there who have no place to go."

There are still a good number left in the village of Svyatogirsk, which had a population of 5,000 before the war, and was then best known for its Orthodox monastery.

Behind the counter of his little cafe, Andriy is kept busy. Local people mix with soldiers and reservists as they line up for a hot dog, a hamburger or a hot drink.

"Some people have left and others have stayed," he said.

"The people are here. Everybody is walking around, shopping - one way or another they have to eat."