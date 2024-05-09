Ukraine’s Zelensky officially appoints ex-army chief ambassador to UK

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 9 officially appointed former commander-in-chief of the armed forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, 50, as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The popular former general led the Ukrainian army from before Russia’s invasion on Feb 24, 2022, until his dismissal by Mr Zelensky in February, when he was replaced by Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky.

Mr Zaluzhnyi was credited with spearheading some of Ukraine’s most successful battles against Russia, including the liberation of Kherson city in November 2022. His celebrity was such that he even featured in street art.

Although he avoided the political spotlight, he was regularly cited as a possible rival to Mr Zelensky given his popularity across society.

The failure of Ukraine’s much-vaunted counter-offensive in 2023 and public disagreements with Mr Zelensky over the course of the war led to his dismissal.

Ukraine has been without an ambassador to the UK since July 2023.

Mr Zelensky sacked the then incumbent, Mr Vadym Prystaiko, after he criticised the president’s response during a row over British military aid.

Mr Zelensky first announced he would be naming Mr Zaluzhnyi as his envoy to London, a key backer of Kyiv, back in March.

On May 8 the president officially dismissed Mr Zaluzhnyi from the military on health grounds and on May 9, published a decree confirming the new appointment.

Ukrainian media reported in March that Mr Zaluzhnyi had been found unfit for military service during a medical examination in winter. AFP