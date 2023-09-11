Ukraine's place is in the EU, says German foreign minister in Kyiv

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed that Ukraine's place is in the European Union during a visit to the embattled country's capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning.

Ukraine can "rely on us and on our understanding of EU enlargement as a necessary geopolitical consequence of Russia's war," said Baerbock upon arrival, according to a statement.

Ukraine already has candidate status, said Baerbock. "And now we are preparing to take a decision on opening EU accession talks."

On judicial reform and media legislation, Ukraine's reform results are already impressive, she said.

But there is still a long way to go in the implementation of the anti-oligarch law and the fight against corruption, added the foreign minister.

The visit is Baerbock's fourth since the war in Ukraine broke out in February 2022. REUTERS

