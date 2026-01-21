Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine’s Parliament without power and water after Russian strike

Ukrainian lawmakers attend a parliament session, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Andrii Nesterenko

Ukrainian lawmakers attending asession of Parliament, in Kyiv, on Nov 19.

PHOTO: REUTERS

KYIV - Russian overnight strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid has left the Parliament building in Kyiv without electricity, heating and water, its speaker announced on Jan 20.

“After another Russian missile and drone attack, Ukrainian cities have been left without electricity, water, and heating. The Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine is currently without these basic services as well,” the legislature’s speaker, Mr Ruslan Stefanchuk, said on social media. AFP

