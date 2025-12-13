Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine's Odesa suffers major blackouts after Russian attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

KYIV, Dec 13 - Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa and the surrounding region ‍suffered ​major blackouts on Saturday ‍after a large overnight Russian attack on ​the ​power grid across the country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had attacked Ukraine with ‍over 450 drones and 30 missiles.

"The brunt ​of the ⁠attack was on our energy system, on the south and Odesa region," he wrote on Telegram, ​adding that thousands of families in seven regions ‌across Ukraine were left ​without power.

Moscow has regularly bombarded Ukraine's energy system since its 2022 invasion, causing hours of daily blackouts countrywide.

Ukraine's power grid operator said a "significant number" of households ‍were without power in the southern ​regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv, and that ​the Ukrainian-controlled part of the ‌frontline Kherson region was totally without power. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.