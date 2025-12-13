Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KYIV, Dec 13 - Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa and the surrounding region ‍suffered ​major blackouts on Saturday ‍after a large overnight Russian attack on ​the ​power grid across the country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had attacked Ukraine with ‍over 450 drones and 30 missiles.

"The brunt ​of the ⁠attack was on our energy system, on the south and Odesa region," he wrote on Telegram, ​adding that thousands of families in seven regions ‌across Ukraine were left ​without power.

Moscow has regularly bombarded Ukraine's energy system since its 2022 invasion, causing hours of daily blackouts countrywide.

Ukraine's power grid operator said a "significant number" of households ‍were without power in the southern ​regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv, and that ​the Ukrainian-controlled part of the ‌frontline Kherson region was totally without power. REUTERS