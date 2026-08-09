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Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of lethal attacks, Odesa port damaged

Aug 9 - Ukraine and Russia accused each other of lethal attacks on Sunday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Moscow was targeting global food security by striking Odesa's seaport.

Three people were killed and 37 wounded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where a multi-storey apartment block was hit, while authorities in Russia's Belgorod said five were killed and 25 wounded by a Ukrainian drone attack.

Zelenskiy said Odesa's seaport had been damaged by a strike. Local authorities said dozens of drones and missiles hit the southern seaside city, wounding a dozen people.

"In this way, the Russians are at war with the world's food security," Zelenskiy said. Odesa's seaports are the artery for Ukraine's vast agricultural exports.

He said Russia also hit nine other Ukrainian regions on Sunday.

Russia has been bombarding Odesa in an attempt to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea.

"Everyone who lives in Odesa knows that the most common target is around the port area," said 67-year-old Ihor, a local resident whose apartment narrowly escaped destruction.

As Ukraine seeks to disrupt Russia's revenues for waging war, it has hit Russian oil tankers and other cargo vessels in the Black Sea, claiming another three such strikes on Sunday.

Both sides have launched a broader campaign against the other's logistics, with e-commerce warehouses on both sides and Ukraine's petrol stations coming under heavy attack during the summer months.

Ukraine's state oil and gas giant Naftogaz said attacks on its facilities had increased significantly over the last three days, including on oil extraction facilities overnight.

Ukraine's energy ministry said Russia had attacked power facilities in the Odesa region, causing a "significant amount" of the port city's residents to lose electricity overnight.

It said power had already been restored to 90,000 consumers.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it hit fuel storage facilities "used in the interests" of the Ukrainian military in the ports of Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk.

In the Vatican, Pope Leo on Sunday renewed his calls for an end to the 4-1/2-year war.

"Tragic incidents are multiplying, causing an ever-growing number of civilian victims, including children," the pontiff said before worshippers gathered for Sunday's Angelus prayer. REUTERS