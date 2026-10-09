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Ukraine's military says it hit three missile facilities in Russia

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KYIV, Oct 9 - Ukraine's military said it hit three facilities involved in missile production across Russia overnight, including a factory in Tver region making missile components and a centre for disassembling intercontinental ballistic missiles in Nizhny Novgorod region.

In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine's General Staff said the Russian facility for "liquidation of intercontinental ballistic missiles" was hit to degrade Russia's ability to source explosives and rocket fuel.

Ukraine has been hitting Russian oil refining and military production facilities with a growing fleet of domestically produced drones, and sometimes with missiles.

The governor of Nizhny Novgorod region said that one serviceman was killed repelling the attack and drone debris caused "minimal" damage to infrastructure.

The governor of Tver region said on Friday morning a drone attack had caused a fire at a plant in Redkino, but that it was extinguished. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.