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Ukraine’s former defence chief seeks US investment for defence tech fund, report says

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Ukraine’s ex-defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov is seeking Western capital to build weapons development firms that he said will help Kyiv resist Moscow.

Ukraine’s ex-defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov is seeking Western capital to build weapons development firms that he said will help Kyiv resist Moscow.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ukraine’s former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov is seeking US investment for a defence technology fund, he said in an interview with the Financial Times that was published on Aug 30.

Fedorov is also seeking Western capital to build and manage weapons development companies that he said will help Kyiv resist Moscow, the Financial Times said.

The former defence minister did not say whether he would benefit financially from the fund, nor did he give details on his role overseeing it, according to the FT.

Meanwhile Ukraine’s new defence minister, Yevhenii Khmara, said Kyiv would seek to bring forward part of a €45 billion (S$66 billion) loan from the European Union planned for 2027, as well as lobbying allies for greater contributions and new countries that had not yet given. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.