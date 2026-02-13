Ukraine’s foreign minister says China could help end the war, invites counterpart to Ukraine

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (left) meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, on Feb 13.

KYIV - Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Feb 13 that he had invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Ukraine, adding that Beijing could help to end the four-year war with Russia.

“China can play an important role in bringing about a just peace for Ukraine,” Mr Sybiha told Ukrainian TV channel Novyny Live after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“We appreciate China’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and we had a very substantive and pragmatic conversation.”

In an official Chinese summary of their meeting, Mr Wang said China was “willing to provide new humanitarian assistance to Ukraine” but made no mention of any invitation to visit Kyiv.

“It is encouraging that various dialogues surrounding the Ukraine crisis are progressing intensively,” Mr Wang said, according to a statement released by his ministry.

“We are willing to maintain communication with Ukraine and work with the international community to play a constructive role in achieving an early political solution to the crisis,” Mr Wang added.

China has close economic and security ties to Russia and has refused to join international sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. REUTERS