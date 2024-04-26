Ukraine's farm minister tenders resignation over corruption allegations

KYIV - Ukraine’s agriculture minister tendered his resignation on April 25 as he faces criminal allegations for involvement in an illegal acquisition of state-owned land worth US$7 million (S$9.5 million).

Mykola Solsky, 44, has been at the centre of Ukraine’s effort to keep its grain industry going as Russia’s full-scale invasion has blocked Black Sea export routes, strewn fields with landmines and seen farmland occupied.

Solsky denies the allegations against him that prosecutors say relate to events in 2017-2021, before he became agriculture minister in March 2022.

A court is expected at 0500 GMT on April 26 (1pm Singapore time) to determine whether to have him taken into custody. Prosecutors told a hearing on April 25 that the allegations against him were punishable by up to 12 years in jail.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has said the allegations relate to a scheme to acquire state-owned land worth 291 million hryvnia (S$10 million) and trying to obtain land worth 190 million hryvnia.

Under the alleged scheme, the land was illegally taken from two state firms and transferred to war veterans on the condition they lease it to some private firms, prosecutors said.

Solsky and his lawyer told the hearing on April 25 that he did not benefit from any such scheme.

Solsky is the first known minister under President Volodymyr Zelensky to be named a suspect in a corruption case.

His resignation will be reviewed at one of the next plenary sessions of Ukraine’s parliament, Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on the Telegram messaging app.

“If the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) decides to accept my resignation, I will be grateful for such a decision, if it decides I should continue to work - I will continue to work,” Solsky wrote on Telegram.