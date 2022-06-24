Ukraine's EU candidacy will strengthen Europe as Russia threatens freedom, says Zelensky

KYIV (REUTERS) - President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine's formal candidature to join the European Union was a big step towards strengthening Europe at a time when Russia was testing its freedom and unity.

Friday (June 24) marks four months since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent forces across the border into Ukraine sparking the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two, killing thousands, uprooting millions and reducing cities to rubble.

It has also sparked a global energy and food crisis.

After failing to gain a quick victory by capturing Kyiv, Putin's forces are now focused on taking control of eastern Ukraine in what has become a war of attrition, with no end in sight, and the risk that the conflict could widen in Europe.

Mr Zelensky told EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday that their decision to accept Kyiv's candidacy was among the most important for Ukraine since it broke from the Soviet Union 31 years ago.

"But this decision is not just being made for the benefit of Ukraine. It is the biggest step towards strengthening Europe that could have been made right now, in our time, and when the Russian war is testing our ability to preserve freedom and unity," he said.

European Council chief Charles Michel tweeted after the decision: "A historic moment", adding "Our future is together."

The approval of Kyiv's EU candidacy will anger Russia, which has been concerned with Ukraine's closer ties with the West.

Moscow launched its "special military operation" on Feb 24 to ensure security on its borders. Kyiv and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked invasion.

Moldova also became an official EU candidate, signalling the bloc's intention to reach deep into the former Soviet Union.

The path to EU membership will be a huge boost for morale in Ukraine but will be a long road and could take years.

Mr Zelensky has vowed not to rest until Russia's defeat and full membership had been secured.

"We can defeat the enemy, rebuild Ukraine, join the EU, and then we can rest," he said in a video released by his office.

The move by Ukraine and Moldova to join the EU runs alongside applications by Sweden and Finland to enter Nato in the wake of the Russian invasion - indications the Kremlin's military actions have backfired on its geopolitical aims.