Ukraine's DTEK says power restored to 1 million Kyiv-area households

Cars move along a dark street during a power blackout after critical civil infrastructure was hit by recent Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 27, 2025. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, Dec 28 - Ukraine's leading private energy provider said on Sunday that it had restored power to more than a million households in and around Kyiv a day after a Russian air attack had forced emergency outages.

A combined missile and drone attack early on Saturday had killed two people and knocked out power across broad swathes of the capital and its surrounding region.

In a statement, DTEK said it had restored electricity to 748,000 households in Kyiv and 347,000 outside the city.

It added that consumers on Kyiv's right bank were back to planned power cuts but that the situation remained "more difficult" on the left bank, where emergency outages were still in force.

Two districts of the Kyiv region were also still experiencing emergency outages, DTEK said.

Russia has stepped up its massive strikes on Ukraine's energy system in recent weeks as it presses ahead with a battlefield offensive amid a U.S.-led peace effort to end the nearly four-year-old war. REUTERS