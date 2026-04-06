Ukraine drones spark blaze at Russia’s Sheskharis oil terminal, sources say
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- A fire erupted at Russia's Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk after a Ukrainian drone attack, according to industry sources.
- The blaze affected a key pier of Transneft, Russia's oil pipeline monopoly, near berths 1, 1a, and 2 used for large tankers.
- Ukraine has increased attacks on Russian energy infrastructure to cut Moscow's oil sales revenues; the impact on loading is unclear.
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MOSCOW - A fire was sparked overnight at the Sheskharis oil terminal of Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said on April 6.
Ukraine has intensified aerial attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure, including ports, in an effort to reduce Moscow’s revenues from the sales of oil, the lifeblood of Russia’s economy.
According to the sources, the blaze engulfed the key pier of Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft near the berths 1, 1a and 2.
Berth 1 is able to service tankers with deadweight of up to 250,000 metric tonnes, while berth 2 can load tankers of up to 90,000 tonnes of deadweight, according to sources.
The impact on loading operations from the attack is not immediately clear.
Transneft did not reply to a request for comment. REUTERS