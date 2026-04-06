Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine drones spark blaze at Russia’s Sheskharis oil terminal, sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A video screengrab shows smoke and flames, following a drone attack in Novorossiysk, Russia.

A video screengrab shows smoke and flames, following a drone attack in Novorossiysk, Russia.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge
  • A fire erupted at Russia's Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk after a Ukrainian drone attack, according to industry sources.
  • The blaze affected a key pier of Transneft, Russia's oil pipeline monopoly, near berths 1, 1a, and 2 used for large tankers.
  • Ukraine has increased attacks on Russian energy infrastructure to cut Moscow's oil sales revenues; the impact on loading is unclear.

AI generated

MOSCOW - A fire was sparked overnight at the Sheskharis oil terminal of Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said on April 6.

Ukraine has intensified aerial attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure, including ports, in an effort to reduce Moscow’s revenues from the sales of oil, the lifeblood of Russia’s economy.

According to the sources, the blaze engulfed the key pier of Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft near the berths 1, 1a and 2.

Berth 1 is able to service tankers with deadweight of up to 250,000 metric tonnes, while berth 2 can load tankers of up to 90,000 tonnes of deadweight, according to sources.

The impact on loading operations from the attack is not immediately clear.

Transneft did not reply to a request for comment. REUTERS

More on this topic
Ukraine regains control of front-line areas in south-east and east, army chief says
Ukraine missile maker targets 'game changer' air defence system by 2027
See more on

Ukraine

Russia

Oil and gas sector

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.